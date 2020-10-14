Club hosts a Non-Gala Gala event

In lieu of hosting an in-person gala, the Boys & Girls Club - Reedsburg will host a Non-Gala Gala event.

The community is invited to consider donating $75 per person, the price of a normal Gala ticket, and have their name entered for a special door prize. For every additional $25 donated, people will receive an additional entry to win a $2,500 first-prize, $1,500 second-prize or $1,000 third-prize.

Door prize sponsors include Friede & Associates, Lichte Insurance Agency, LK Design & Photography and Community First Bank. Any donations made until Saturday, Oct. 17 will be matched, up to $2,500 by Modern Woodmen of America.

Donations can be made at bgcwcw.org, by texting, “Burg” to 41444, or mail to Boys & Girls Club–Reedsburg, Home Office, P.O. Box 765, Tomah, WI 54660.