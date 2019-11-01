{{featured_button_text}}
Club learns about butterflies

The Alpha Xi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma met Oct. 17 at the Horicon Marsh Education & Visitor Center where DNR educator Liz Herzmann, left, presented a program on Monarch butterflies. Pictured with Herzmann is Susan Ganske, DKG member.

 VICKIE FROME/Contributed
