Club meets for lunch and program

The Waunona Trails Women's Club will meet for lunch and a program from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15 at Dino's Restaurant, 2900 New Pinery Road, Portage.

Amy Luebke, a 20-year Portage resident, will speak about the River Haven Shelter in Portage and accept donations for those at the shelter.

Items needed for men include Pine-sol, dish soap, gloves, underwear all sizes, hot hand warmers, socks in larger sizes; for women, hats, scarves, mittens, underwear and socks all sizes, new or gently-used pots and pans for move outs to own apartment, storage containers, laundry detergent, paper towels, cleaning mop; for children, diapers of all sizes, Pull-ups for size 4; other, good condition used microwaves, new or gently-used queen size blankets.

The club will recognize its newly elected officers, Joan Swift, president; Florence Scheiber, vice president; Darlene Pease, secretary; and Veronica Kamrath, treasurer. Meetings are the third Monday of the month. Lunch is $15 followed by a program.

New members are welcome, dues are $10. To join or reserve lunch, call 608-244-1472 for reservation. Regular members only need to call if not attending.