Club supports kids learning needs

Boys & Girls Club Reedsburg will transition back to its primary pre-COVID-19 model of after-school, “drop-in” services from 3-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday starting Oct. 12. A shortened regular, after-school, drop-in program will be from 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays. There are no additional fees for these services for club members.

To accommodate the district’s “virtual learning” day on Wednesdays, the Club will provide its “Club Hub” option from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at a cost of $10 per child. Kids must pre-register.

The Club will determine what format they will follow based on the elementary schedule at the district-level. When the school district’s elementary schedule moves to five days of all in-person instruction, the club will resume its pre-COVID-19 program model of after-school, drop-in regular programming from 3-7 p.m. Monday-Friday. If there is a hybrid model at the elementary level that includes virtual and face-to-face, the club will also offer a hybrid-model that provides a Club Hub, day-time, fee-based option, and afterschool drop-in hours. If the elementary school moves to an all-virtual based instruction model, the Club will transition to summer programming model that focuses on day-time services.