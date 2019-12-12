Club to discuss Alaskan birds

John O’Donnell will share the highlights and ecological issues of ten birding trips to Alaska with special emphasis on rarities and on the nesting and courtship habits of many of the shorebirds which visit the Horicon Marsh during migration.

O'Donnell is an active member of the Noel J. Cutright Bird Club in Newburg, has conducted longitudinal studies of both migratory and breeding birds in the Cedarburg Bog over the last 10 years and has co-authored an article published in the Wisconsin Society of Ornithology periodical, the Passenger Pigeon, on the importance of conserving and enhancing stopover sites for migratory birds in Wisconsin. He has been actively involved statewide in the Wisconsin Breeding Bird Atlas II and served as a "block captain" for priority blocks in Adams, Ozaukee, and Dodge counties. He covered two atlas blocks within the Horicon Marsh. A former a Sierra Club trip leader specializing in birds, one of his favorite destinations was Alaska where he made a dozen separate trips covering almost all of the prime Alaskan birding hot spots.