HORICON — The Bird Club and the Rock River Archaeological Society will host a joint meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon.
Kelly Bleich of Randolph will present a program on the now extinct passenger pigeon; a mounted bird will be displayed. A flock flew over this area from March 11-20 in 1871. It was 72 miles long and 12 miles wide and contained an estimated 136 million birds. It took 12 hours to pass over. He also will talk about a book that ignited the spark about the passenger pigeon and share the story of the last bird. Open to the public, the upper doors open at 6 p.m.; enter through the upper parking lot. Late comers may enter through the doors at the lower level. Refreshments are served after the program. For more information, call 920-210-7865.
