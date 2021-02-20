CMS sixth-graders host Ag Career Fashion Show

The sixth grade agriscience class, Food, Forests and Wildlife, held an Agricultural Career Fashion Show Feb. 8. Each student selected an agricultural career matching their interests then researched that career, learning about the types of skills they would need for that career, the salary, what they would wear to work and other interesting facts. They then dressed up with a few props to represent that agricultural career and marched down the runway to music and party lights.
The careers reviewed included dairy farmers, sales and marketing people, plant scientists, animal scientists and veterinarians. Some of the students completed the Ag Explorer Career survey and were matched to careers in the agriculture industry based on their personal interests. Some were surprised by their matches—like a nuclear engineer, truck driver, and graphic designer.