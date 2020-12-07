Coalition celebrates 3 years

The Sauk County Partnership for Prevention celebrates its three-year anniversary as it works to prevent the dangerous use of drugs and empower the community to foster healthy lifestyles for people of all ages. This community-based coalition focuses on youth alcohol use, youth vaping, and prescription drug misuse in youth and adults. Established in 2017, the group is facilitated by Sauk County Public Health. Its members include representatives from schools, health care, law enforcement, non-profits, businesses, substance use disorder treatment programs, parents, and community members.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the coalition has continued to meet virtually every month. The meetings are open to the public.

Accomplishments include educational campaigns and policy change. The group worked with local elected officials to update clean air ordinances in Reedsburg and Baraboo. To promote the safe storage of prescription medication, the coalition has distributed more than 900 free lock boxes to the community and have hosted two free educational events for local prescribers on alternatives to opioids for pain management and how to effectively taper patients off painkillers.