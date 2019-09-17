WAUPUN — The city of Waupun and the Waupun Community Coalition on Aging will conduct a community-wide transportation survey through Sept. 30. The purpose of the survey is to identify transportation barriers and challenges in Waupun. Both groups hope to produce a more comprehensive and coordinated transportation plan that serves everyone in the community.
Surveys are available at surveymonkey.com/r/6mmbtft or hard copies can be picked up and dropped off at Waupun City Hall, Waupun Public Library, and the Waupun Senior Center.
