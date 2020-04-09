Coalition urges alcohol safety

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, April is National Alcohol Awareness Month, and the Sauk County Partnership for Prevention encourages residents to protect youth by monitoring them for signs of extreme stress and keeping alcohol out of their hands.
“Alcohol remains the most commonly used and abused substance among youth in the United States, Wisconsin and right here in Sauk County,” said Lindsay Patterson, Coalition coordinator and health educator for the Sauk County Health Department.
Youth may also turn to alcohol to cope with unmanageable feelings, so adults should be on the lookout for warning signs of distress. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides signs of extreme stress in preteens and teens, including these behavior changes: unhealthy eating or sleeping habits; avoidance of activities usually enjoyed; irritability or “acting out” behaviors; increased arguing or fighting with siblings, parents/caregivers or other adults; and use of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs.
Stress isn’t the only factor in youth alcohol use, “Right now youth could also be bored at home and looking to experiment. If parents are working, their kids might not be supervised. Alcohol use puts youth at risk for many immediate problems - like falls, fights, poisoning, and sexual assault—as well as long-term problems related to changes in their brain development,” Patterson said.
The Sauk County Partnership for Prevention offers these tips for parents and other adults to keep youth alcohol-free: set a positive example - role model healthy coping, like taking breaks, exercising, and connecting virtually with family and friends; monitor and secure alcohol supply; take advantage of time at home with kids to talk about the risks of youth alcohol use. For suggested conversation starters, visit p4psauk.org.
