Coalition urges residents to keep youth safe from alcohol

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, April is National Alcohol Awareness Month, and the Sauk County Partnership for Prevention encourages residents to protect youth by monitoring them for signs of extreme stress and keeping alcohol out of their hands.

“Alcohol remains the most commonly used and abused substance among youth in the United States, Wisconsin and right here in Sauk County,” said Lindsay Patterson, Coalition coordinator and health educator for the Sauk County Health Department.

Youth may also turn to alcohol to cope with unmanageable feelings, so adults should be on the lookout for warning signs of distress. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides signs of extreme stress in preteens and teens, including these behavior changes: unhealthy eating or sleeping habits; avoidance of activities usually enjoyed; irritability or “acting out” behaviors; increased arguing or fighting with siblings, parents/caregivers or other adults; and use of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs.