The Salvation Army Coats of Many Colors 15th annual Coat Drive accepts gently used and clean winter coats and snow boots for infants to adults sizes from Oct. 1-20 at the Portage Public Library Children’s Department, Portage churches, Portage Police Department or Portage Cleaners.
There is a special need for kids’ sizes with workable buttons, zippers and snaps.
Coats will be distributed from 2-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Portage Fairgrounds Building 8 at the Superior Street address. Bring children along to try on clothing for best fit.
For more information, call Nancy Schaper at 742-7242.
