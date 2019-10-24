36 coats donated for kids

The Baraboo Knights of Columbus Monsignor O’Rielly Council 746 donated 36 coats for Coats for Kids to Sauk County Giving Tree for distribution to children in need on Oct. 8. Pictured, from left, are Bonnie Palm, Sauk County Giving Tree, Steve Hause, Deb Turner, SCGT.
