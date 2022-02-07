 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coffee blend sales help with trafficking awareness

Coffee blend sales help with trafficking awareness

From left, Tracy Scheffler, Mary Kuntz, Josiah Vilmin, Kathy Knoll, Diana Schneider, Laura Peterson on Aug. 25, 2021.

 5-STONES/Contributed

5-stones Dodge County and Nunatak Coffee Roasters of Beaver Dam have collaborated to bring an original coffee blend with flavors of dark chocolate, honey, and a lemon-citrus finish. 5-stones volunteers worked with Nunatak owner, Josiah Vilmin, to create the Nona blend coffee, where $3 from every sale is donated to 5-stones to increase awareness of trafficking. The coffee will be available through February.

Nona stands for "no-name," symbolizing that victims of trafficking lose their identity and are often renamed by their trafficker.

Nunatak Coffee is located at 201 Gateway Drive, and available online at nunatakcoffee.com.

