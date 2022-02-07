Coffee blend sales help with trafficking awareness

5-stones Dodge County and Nunatak Coffee Roasters of Beaver Dam have collaborated to bring an original coffee blend with flavors of dark chocolate, honey, and a lemon-citrus finish. 5-stones volunteers worked with Nunatak owner, Josiah Vilmin, to create the Nona blend coffee, where $3 from every sale is donated to 5-stones to increase awareness of trafficking. The coffee will be available through February.