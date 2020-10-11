College-aged kids and stress

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County

Anxiety in college students is something we take for granted. College is stressful. The pressure, workload, expense, and missing home all have a way of building up. This can lead to emotional distress, depression and even burnout. Under normal conditions, college students can experience these types of stressors. Even students who do not think they will get homesick experience anxiety caused by being on their own. Added stress includes the fact that students are also tasked with securing a whole new set of friends once they begin college. COVID-19, a contentious election, and social injustices add a tremendous amount of stress on top of the normal stressors for college students.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension- Dodge County, asks parents and other caring adults to check in on their college-aged loved ones.