College campuses offer ESL classes

Madison Area Technical College-Reedsburg will offer free beginner, intermediate and advanced English as second language classes this spring, at the Reedsburg campus and at University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County. All MATC-Reedsburg ESL testing sessions and classes are offered free of charge. To enroll in ESL classes, students are required to attend a testing and registration session at either location, on one of the following dates: