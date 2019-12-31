College campuses offer ESL classes
Madison Area Technical College-Reedsburg will offer free beginner, intermediate and advanced English as second language classes this spring, at the Reedsburg campus and at University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County. All MATC-Reedsburg ESL testing sessions and classes are offered free of charge. To enroll in ESL classes, students are required to attend a testing and registration session at either location, on one of the following dates:

Madison Area Technical College-Reedsburg Room 123, 300 Alexander Ave., Reedsburg

  • 11 a.m. Jan. 13
  • 11 a.m. Jan. 16

UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County Room A253, 1006 Connie Road, Baraboo

  • 6 p.m. Jan. 8
  • 6 p.m. Jan. 15

For more information, call 608-524-7734, or email mharkins2@madisoncollege.edu, or visit madisoncollege.edu/english-language-learners.

