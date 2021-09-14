College scholarships available

Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association will offer ten $1,250 scholarships for the 2022 academic year to college students pursuing careers, as well as two $1,000 scholarships for students earning degrees from technical colleges/short courses.

Applicants must be a member or the son or daughter of an Equity producer pursuing higher education from an accredited college, university, or technical school. Scholarship winners are selected based on their scholastic achievements, extracurricular activities, application essay response and letter of reference.

Applications available at equitycoop.com, or call 1-800-362-3989, ext. 152. A current college transcript, letter of reference and online application are due by Monday, Nov. 29.

Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association is a federated cooperative headquartered in Baraboo.