College updates

UW-Madison spring grads
Nearly 8,500 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during a unique online commencement ceremony on May 9, 2020. The ceremony, forced online because of the Coronavirus pandemic, was for doctoral, bachelor’s, master’s and law graduates. Chancellor Rebecca Blank praised graduates for the way they handled their unprecedented final semester.
Badger alumni posted shout-outs on social media, including soccer star Rose Lavelle, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, United States Sen. Tammy Baldwin, and Tony Award-winning actor Andre De Shields. On May 8, the UW athletic department lit Camp Randall and the Kohl Center in red to honor the Class of 2020. The Wisconsin Union will provide all graduates with lifetime memberships and Wisconsin Alumni Association is giving graduates two free years of membership.
For more information, visit wisc.edu.
Upper Iowa University launches redesigned site
In its ongoing effort to maintain compatibility across the digital landscape, Upper Iowa University has announced the launch of its redesigned website. Online visitors, including future UIU students, are now discovering a friendlier, easier-to-navigate webpage at uiu.edu.
Designed to provide easier navigation across all platforms, UIU officials are confident that both the internal and external audiences will find the new site more attractive and simpler to retrieve information. Future undergraduate and graduate students will discover all things academia are right at their fingertips. Meanwhile, current students, faculty, and staff can find the majority of their required resources under one button.
For more information, visit uiu.meritpages.com/news/upper-iowa-university-launches-redesigned-website/16622.
Hauge graduates from Marquette University
This past spring, Charles Hauge of Columbus, graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee. Hauge earned a doctor of dental surgery in dentistry. He was one of 2,236 students to graduate from Marquette in May. Marquette
Winkelman named to Dean’s List at Ripon College
Conrad Winkelman of Fox Lake, has been named to the spring 2019 Dean’s List at Ripon College. To qualify for the Dean’s List at Ripon College, students must achieve a 3.40 grade point average or higher on a 4.00 scale and complete at least 12 credits of regular letter-graded work. He is majoring in politics and government, communication, and economics. Winkelman is the child of Eric and Christine Winkelman of Fox Lake.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!