College updates

Designed to provide easier navigation across all platforms, UIU officials are confident that both the internal and external audiences will find the new site more attractive and simpler to retrieve information. Future undergraduate and graduate students will discover all things academia are right at their fingertips. Meanwhile, current students, faculty, and staff can find the majority of their required resources under one button.

For more information, visit uiu.meritpages.com/news/upper-iowa-university-launches-redesigned-website/16622.

Hauge graduates from Marquette University

This past spring, Charles Hauge of Columbus, graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee. Hauge earned a doctor of dental surgery in dentistry. He was one of 2,236 students to graduate from Marquette in May. Marquette

Winkelman named to Dean’s List at Ripon College

Conrad Winkelman of Fox Lake, has been named to the spring 2019 Dean’s List at Ripon College. To qualify for the Dean’s List at Ripon College, students must achieve a 3.40 grade point average or higher on a 4.00 scale and complete at least 12 credits of regular letter-graded work. He is majoring in politics and government, communication, and economics. Winkelman is the child of Eric and Christine Winkelman of Fox Lake.