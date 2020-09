Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Maverick Guenther, of Fall River, recently received a Findlay Town and Campus Scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year.

Upper Iowa University named Stacy Dahlke of Fox Lake, to the Dean’s List for the summer 2020 session. To be honored, the undergraduate must have earned a minimum 3.50 GPA and be enrolled as a full-time student.