Columbia County 4-H awards presented

The Columbia County 4-H Awards Program was held Sept. 26 at the Collipp-Worden Park in Portage. 4-H members received awards in 4-H project & overall 4-H record book; self-achievement; county team member; ambassador; and elected youth representative.

The 2020 Friend of 4-H Appreciation Awards were presented to the Columbia County Master Gardeners, represented by Ardyce Piehl, and Paul and Mary Becker of rural Rio. The Master Gardeners provided educational sessions in the areas of flowers, houseplants and vegetables. The Beckers for their years of volunteerism and support of the Columbia County Fair.

The 2021 Friend of 4-H Appreciation Award was presented to Alsum Farms and Produce for its support of the 2021 4-H Eat Stand, the main fundraising tool for Columbia County 4-H program.

The 2020 Friend of 4-H Volunteer Awards were presented to 4H volunteer leaders who have contributed countless hours to the Columbia County 4-H Horse Project and the Livestock Committee.

The 2020 Friend of 4-H Volunteer Awards were given to Joni Farrington of the Inch True Blues 4-H Club for her efforts in organizing and carrying out the operation of the Columbia County 4-H Model Horse program - Inside Horse - as well as contributions to the county’s 4-H Horse Council.