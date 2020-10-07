Columbia County 4-H class of 2020

Columbia County 4-H recognized youth who are graduating out of the Wisconsin 4-H youth development program at the end of the program year, Sept. 30. These new alumni have participated in 4-H for 1-14 years. Usually capped by the Columbia County Fair or the Wisconsin State Fair, this year’s graduation from 4-H will end their membership with memories, a tool kit filled with life skills, leadership strengths, and few 4-H clover t-shirts.
The seventeen Columbia County youth graduates, listed by 4-H club, are Arlington Prairie Producers 4-H Club in Keyser, Tyler Cross, Mara Kolberg, Mira Parker, Michaela Stewart, Justin Taylor; Cornerstone Badger 4-H Club in Friesland, Evan SearVogel; Dekorra Rocketeers 4-H Club near Poynette, Colby Savich, Noah Stark; Inch True Blues 4-H Club in Lowville, Sara Morgan; Lodi Challengers 4-H Club in Lodi, Jamie Williams; New Directions 4-H Club in Portage, Laura Gramer; Rio Go-Getters 4-H Club in Rio, Reese Landsverk; South Columbus Willing Workers 4-H Club in Columbus, Taylor Baerwolf, Marin Stauffacher, Kiana Wylesky; Welsh Prairie Livewires 4-H Club in Cambria, Callie Brouette, Camber Ebert.
