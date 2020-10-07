Columbia County 4-H class of 2020

Columbia County 4-H recognized youth who are graduating out of the Wisconsin 4-H youth development program at the end of the program year, Sept. 30. These new alumni have participated in 4-H for 1-14 years. Usually capped by the Columbia County Fair or the Wisconsin State Fair, this year’s graduation from 4-H will end their membership with memories, a tool kit filled with life skills, leadership strengths, and few 4-H clover t-shirts.