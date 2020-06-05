Columbia County accepts applications for supervisor openings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

County looking to fill vacancies

The Columbia County Board of Supervisors has openings for a county supervisor in Supervisory District 7 includes the city of Portage, Wards 2 and 4; Supervisory District 13 includes the town of Pacific, Wards 1 – 3; Supervisory District 28 includes the town of West Point, Wards 1 – 3.

The vacancies will be filled by an appointment to be made by County Board Chairman Vern Gove and confirmed by the full County Board.

Residents living in Supervisory District 7, 13 or 28, who are interested in filling the vacancy, should submit a letter of application by Friday, June 26 to Vern Gove, chair, Columbia County Board of Supervisors, 112 E. Edgewater St., Portage, WI 53901.

Letters will be reviewed and applicants can present their qualifications and pertinent background information at the Executive Committee meeting on July 6. The selected applicants will then be appointed at the County Board meeting on July 15.

A map of County Supervisory Districts is available at co.columbia.wi.us or by contacting the County Clerk’s Office at 608-742-9654.