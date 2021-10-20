 Skip to main content
Columbia County buildings closed for training
The Columbia County Administration Building, 112 E. Edgewater St., Portage, and the Health & Human Services Building, 111 E. Mullet St., Portage, will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 26 for staff training. The buildings will reopen for normal service at noon.

