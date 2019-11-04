The Columbia County Highway Department announces the closure of the Inglehart Road bridge overpass of the Union Pacific Railroad in the town of Scott due to deteriorating structural concerns, effective immediately.
This closure will remain in effect until the bridge is replaced; around the summer of 2023. No detour will be posted for this closure.
Inglehart Road will be non-continuous between Highway E and Schmidt Road along the town line between Randolph and Scott, with local traffic only between the side road and bridge; from each side.
