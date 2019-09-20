The Columbia County Economic Development Corporation is in the midst of a reorganization and strategic planning process. To best meet the economic needs of Columbia County, CCEDC is hosting five regional Business Exchanges. At the Exchange you will learn more about the CCEDC’s reorganization and provide feedback regarding CCEDC’s future strategic focus areas.
The CCEDC will host a regional Business Exchange at Savanna Oaks Community Center, 100 Savanna Road, Sept. 24, 3:30-5 p.m.
CCEDC invites businesses, non-profits, and residents to envision how county economic development corporations meet stakeholder needs, while seeking input from you to ensure Columbia County may continue to support you, as you work, live and play.
For more information, contact Cheryl Fahrner, Executive Director: ccedc6161@gmail.com or 608-742-6161.
