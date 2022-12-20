Columbia County Emergency Services to hold exercise today

Columbia Co. Emergency Services to hold exercise today

Columbia County Emergency Management, the Portage Fire and Police Departments, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Aspirus MedEvac, and the Portage Community School District, have planned a countywide exercise to practice general emergency response and HAZMAT emergency response for 6:30 p.m. today. All Columbia County fire, emergency medical services, and law enforcement agencies have been invited to participate.

Do not be alarmed by multiple fire trucks, ambulances, police and Sheriff’s Office vehicles in the downtown area and areas to the north along DeWitt St. and MacFarlane Road in Portage. If monitoring radio traffic, be aware there will be simulated emergency traffic on the radio. All participants will attempt to conclude radio traffic with “this is a drill.”