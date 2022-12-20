 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Columbia County Emergency Services to hold exercise today

  • 0

Columbia Co. Emergency Services to hold exercise today

Columbia County Emergency Management, the Portage Fire and Police Departments, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Aspirus MedEvac, and the Portage Community School District, have planned a countywide exercise to practice general emergency response and HAZMAT emergency response for 6:30 p.m. today. All Columbia County fire, emergency medical services, and law enforcement agencies have been invited to participate.

Do not be alarmed by multiple fire trucks, ambulances, police and Sheriff’s Office vehicles in the downtown area and areas to the north along DeWitt St. and MacFarlane Road in Portage. If monitoring radio traffic, be aware there will be simulated emergency traffic on the radio. All participants will attempt to conclude radio traffic with “this is a drill.”

All agencies participating are using this exercise to evaluate emergency planning, capabilities, and areas for improvement. The drill should be concluded by 9:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Students earn nursing degrees

Students earn nursing degrees

Madison College – Reedsburg Campus recognizes the fall 2022 graduates of the Associate Degree Nursing program with a pinning ceremony on Dec. …

PETS OF WEEK: Dixie 2 and Klondike

PETS OF WEEK: Dixie 2 and Klondike

Dixie 2—because we have another who was pet of the week a couple of weeks back and is still with us—is a 1-year-old yellow lab mix surrendered…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News