MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will close the handgun range at the Columbia County Shooting Range at Mud Lake Wildlife Area starting Thursday to address safety concerns for shooters.

The closure is to ensure the backstop for the handgun range is working effectively and appropriately.

The date for re-opening is undetermined. The closure does not affect the rifle and shotgun ranges which will remain open. Range users are encouraged to check the range webpage for updates on the closure.

The rifle and shotgun ranges will remain open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Tuesday and closed every Wednesday.

For project updates, visit https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/Education/OutdoorSkills/Columbia%20County%20Range.