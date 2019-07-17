Wisconsin State Health Department of Health Services officials announced that the Columbia County Division of Public Health successfully passed the state’s health department review on June 14.
As a result, Columbia County Division of Public Health will maintain its Level II status.
The state DHS is required to formally review the operations of all 86 Wisconsin local health departments at the county or municipality level at least every five years. The review establishes the health department as a level I, II or III agency. All agencies must meet the minimum requirements of a level I health department and agencies must provide an additional 7 to 14 programs or services to meet the requirements of a level II or III health department.
Columbia County Division of Public Health provides services such as communicable disease prevention, investigation, control and surveillance; free immunizations for eligible children and adults; WIC—Women, Infants and Children; Nurse-Family Partnership; free child restraint, car seat, inspections; QPR—Question, Persuade, Refer Training to prevent suicide.
For more information, visit co.columbia.wi.us.
