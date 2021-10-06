Columbia County holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic and testing

Columbia County Public Health will host a free walk-in clinic for the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and drive through COVID-19 nasal swab testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Pardeeville Fire Station, 110 Third St., Pardeeville.

Appointments are not necessary, however to pre-register, visit vaccinate.wi.gov – no need to choose a clinic site/time/date when pre-registering. Practice social distancing and follow mask requirements. No identification card or insurance card is necessary.

If younger than age 18, parental consent required, participants must be able to stay on site for a 15-minute observation period after receiving the vaccine.

Appointments are not needed for the free COVID-19 testing but pre-registration is encouraged. Onsite staff can assist in the registration process. Registration should be done no sooner than 24 hours prior to the event at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US. Vehicles should form a line and remain inside. Uniformed National Guard staff in full personal protective equipment will administer the tests and individuals will be contacted with results within 3-7 business days.

For more information, visit co.columbia.wi.us/columbiacounty/hhs/HealthHumanService/PublicHealth/Coronavirus/tabid/9196/Default.aspx.