Columbia County holds drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Columbia County Public Health will host free drive-thru COVID-19 nasal swab testing for age 1 and older from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Columbus Community Center, 161 N. Dickason Blvd., Columbus.

Appointments are not needed but pre-registration is encouraged. Onsite staff can assist in the registration process. Registration should be done no sooner than 24 hours prior to the event at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US. Vehicles should form a line and remain inside. Uniformed National Guard staff in full personal protective equipment will administer the tests and individuals will be contacted with results within 3-7 business days.