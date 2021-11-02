 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Columbia County holds drive-thru COVID-19 testing
0 Comments

Columbia County holds drive-thru COVID-19 testing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Columbia County Public Health will host free drive-thru COVID-19 nasal swab testing for age 1 and older from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Columbus Community Center, 161 N. Dickason Blvd., Columbus.

Appointments are not needed but pre-registration is encouraged. Onsite staff can assist in the registration process. Registration should be done no sooner than 24 hours prior to the event at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US. Vehicles should form a line and remain inside. Uniformed National Guard staff in full personal protective equipment will administer the tests and individuals will be contacted with results within 3-7 business days.

For more information, visit co.columbia.wi.us/columbiacounty/hhs/HealthHumanService/PublicHealth/Coronavirus/tabid/9196/Default.aspx.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News