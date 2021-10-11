 Skip to main content
Columbia County holds drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Columbia County Public Health will host free drive-thru COVID-19 nasal swab testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Poynette Fire Station, 606 Water St., Poynette.

Appointments are not needed but pre-registration is encouraged. Onsite staff can assist in the registration process. Registration should be done no sooner than 24 hours prior to the event at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US. Vehicles should form a line and remain inside. Uniformed National Guard staff in full personal protective equipment will administer the tests and individuals will be contacted with results within 3-7 business days.

For more information, visit co.columbia.wi.us/columbiacounty/hhs/HealthHumanService/PublicHealth/Coronavirus/tabid/9196/Default.aspx.

Concerned about COVID-19?

