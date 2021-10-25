Columbia County holds free vaccine clinic

Columbia County Public Health will host a free testing and walk-in clinic for the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Nov. 20, Dec. 4 at Cambria Fire Department, 702 Elizabeth St., Cambria. Enter at Community Center side of building.

Appointments are not necessary, however to pre-register, visit vaccinate.wi.gov – no need to choose a clinic site/time/date when pre-registering. Practice social distancing and follow mask requirements. No identification card or insurance card is necessary.

Must be age 18 or older and be able to stay on site for a 15-minute observation period after receiving the vaccine.

Appointments are not needed for the free COVID-19 testing but pre-registration is encouraged. Onsite staff can assist in the registration process. Registration should be done no sooner than 24 hours prior to the event at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US. Vehicles should form a line and remain inside. No restroom facilities will be available on site, plan accordingly. Uniformed National Guard staff in full personal protective equipment will administer the tests and individuals will be contacted with results within 3-7 business days.

For more information, visit co.columbia.wi.us/columbiacounty/hhs/HealthHumanService/PublicHealth/Coronavirus/tabid/9196/Default.aspx.