Columbia County holds free vaccine clinic
Columbia County holds free vaccine clinic

Columbia County Public Health will host a free walk-in clinic for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Portage Fire Department, 119 W. Pleasant St., Portage.

Appointments are not necessary, however to pre-register, visit vaccinate.wi.gov – no need to choose a clinic site/time/date when pre-registering. Practice social distancing and follow mask requirements. No identification card or insurance card is necessary.

Must be age 18 or older and be able to stay on site for a 15-minute observation period after receiving the vaccine.

For more information, visit co.columbia.wi.us/columbiacounty/hhs/HealthHumanService/PublicHealth/Coronavirus/tabid/9196/Default.aspx.

