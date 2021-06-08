 Skip to main content
Columbia County holds vaccine clinic
Columbia County Public Health will host a free walk-in clinic for a first dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, for ages 12 and older, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and a second dose Moderna clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Columbia County Health & Human Services Building, 111 E. Mullett St., Portage. Enter the facility at the ADRC entrance. A parent or guardian must accompany youth.

Appointments are encouraged by calling 608-742-9227, to receive a Pfizer vaccine. Second dose Moderna vaccinations were previously scheduled.

Participants must stay on site for a 15-minute observation period after receiving the vaccine while practicing social distancing and wearing a mask.

For more information, visit co.columbia.wi.us/columbiacounty/hhs/HealthHumanService/PublicHealth/Coronavirus/tabid/9196/Default.aspx.

