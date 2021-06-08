Columbia County holds vaccine clinic

Columbia County Public Health will host a free walk-in clinic for a first dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, for ages 12 and older, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and a second dose Moderna clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Columbia County Health & Human Services Building, 111 E. Mullett St., Portage. Enter the facility at the ADRC entrance. A parent or guardian must accompany youth.