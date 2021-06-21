 Skip to main content
Columbia County holds vaccine clinic
Columbia County Public Health will host a free vaccination clinic for a COVID-19 second dose Pfizer, and a public walk-in Johnson & Johnson clinic from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bartels Middle School, 2505 New Pinery Road, Portage.

Use the main front entrance at the school. All public, 18 years and older, may receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Second dose Pfizer vaccinations were previously scheduled. Individuals, 18 and younger, receiving their second dose Pfizer vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Participants must stay on site for a 15-minute observation period after receiving the vaccine. Practice social distancing and wear a mask in the clinic.

