Columbia County hosts vaccine clinic at fair

Columbia County Public Health will host a free walk-in clinic for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Saturday at the Columbia County Fair, in the Bidwell Building, 1 Fair Blvd., Portage.

Appointments are not necessary, but participants can register in advance at vaccinate.wi.gov – no need to choose a clinic site/time/date when pre-registering. Practice social distancing and wear a mask in the clinic.

For more information, visit co.columbia.wi.us/columbiacounty/hhs/HealthHumanService/PublicHealth/Coronavirus/tabid/9196/Default.aspx.