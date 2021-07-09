Columbia County hosts vaccine clinic in Lodi

Columbia County Public Health will host a free walk-in clinic for the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 16 at Reach Out Lodi, 601 Clark St., Lodi.

Follow directional signs to enter the facility. Appointments are not necessary, but participants can register in advance at vaccinate.wi.gov – no need to choose a clinic site/time/date when pre-registering. Practice social distancing and wear a mask in the clinic.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is for ages 18 and older; Pfizer is available for ages 12 and older and the second dose will be provided on Aug. 6. Parent/guardian consent form required for anyone age 18 and younger. Attendees must stay on site for a 15-minute observation period after receiving either vaccine.

For more information, visit co.columbia.wi.us/columbiacounty/hhs/HealthHumanService/PublicHealth/Coronavirus/tabid/9196/Default.aspx.