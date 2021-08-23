 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Columbia County hosts vaccine clinic
0 Comments

Columbia County hosts vaccine clinic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Columbia County Public Health will host a free walk-in clinic for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Taste of Portage, 112 E. Edgewater St., Portage.

No appointments needed. Participants can pre-register at vaccinate.wi.gov, no need to choose a clinic site/time/date when pre-registering. Must be 18 years or older and able to stay on-site for a 15-minute observation period after receiving the vaccine. Practice social distancing and wear a mask.

For more information, visit co.columbia.wi.us/columbiacounty/hhs/HealthHumanService/PublicHealth/Coronavirus/tabid/9196/Default.aspx.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Medicare workshop planned

The Dodge and Jefferson County benefit specialists will host ABCs of Medicare workshop from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 at the Watertown Seni…

Gone but not forgotten
Community

Gone but not forgotten

The Sauk County Historical Society will host a presentation on four former attractions in Lake Delton and Wisconsin Dells at 7 p.m. Thursday a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News