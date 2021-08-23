 Skip to main content
Columbia County hosts vaccine clinic
FALL RIVER — Columbia County Public Health will host a free walk-in clinic for the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from 3-7 p.m. Thursday at the Prairie Street Athletic Complex, 311 Prairie St., Fall River.

No appointments needed. Participants can pre-register at vaccinate.wi.gov, no need to choose a clinic site/time/date when pre-registering. Must be 18 years or older for the J&J vaccine and 12 years or older for the Pfizer vaccine with parental consent form, second dose provided on Sept. 16, and able to stay on-site for a 15-minute observation period after receiving the vaccine. Practice social distancing and wear a mask.

For more information, visit co.columbia.wi.us/columbiacounty/hhs/HealthHumanService/PublicHealth/Coronavirus/tabid/9196/Default.aspx.

