Columbia County hosts vaccine clinic

FALL RIVER — Columbia County Public Health will host a free walk-in clinic for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the first Fall River Chamber of Commerce Arts and Crafts Fair and Farmers Market at the Savannah Oaks Community Center, 100 Savannah Road, Fall River.
No appointments needed, must be 18 years or older and able to stay on-site for a 15-minute observation period after receiving the vaccine. Practice social distancing and wear a mask.
For more information, visit co.columbia.wi.us/columbiacounty/hhs/HealthHumanService/PublicHealth/Coronavirus/tabid/9196/Default.aspx.