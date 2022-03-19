Columbia County Supervisor Candidate District 1: Troy Ryan

Name: Troy Ryan

Age: 53

Address: Wisconsin Dells

Job: District Library Media Specialist for the Wisconsin Dells School District

Prior elected office: None

Other public experience:

Board Member – Columbia County Library Board

Board Member - Wisconsin Dells Appeals Board

31 years in public service as a Teacher, Coach, Driver Ed Instructor and Bus Driver

Email or website:

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office to represent all the people in Wisconsin Dells from a county supervisor seat and to fill the void created by Robert McClyman leaving the county board after years of service. I believe that the citizens of Wisconsin Dells need someone to represent them who understands the unique blend of business and community needs. As a lifelong resident who has worked in hospitality, tourism and public service for over 40 years, I have the experience and insight to best serve the people in my district.

Wisconsin Dells is not the biggest city in Columbia County, but it does have a huge financial impact on the county as a whole and I intend to make sure that the residents of District 1 get the attention that they deserve from their financial contributions. I will work to guarantee that District 1 will be treated equitably when it comes to spending, infrastructure and county services. I am running to make a positive impact not only for the residents of District 1, but also residents of every district in Columbia County. I am running because I know I am the best candidate to serve the needs of District 1.

What are the top issues for Columbia County?

What I see as the top issues for Columbia County are infrastructure, shared services, recruiting and retaining a highly qualified workforce and strong fiscal management with equitable spending in each district. Year-round commitment to making sure roads are safe, plowed and well maintained is important throughout the entire county. County law enforcement and safety services need to be adequately funded so that they can give quality and consistent attention to issues while performing with the highest degree of professionalism.

I believe it is important to spend with the greater good in mind. Money spent should directly benefit all citizens of Columbia County, and dollars spent should stay in the county whenever possible. If our crews can do the projects, we need to limit outside contracts and pay our workforce for their training and commitment to the people of Columbia County. The county board members need to not only fight for their own districts, but also work together to be equitable and have common goals for all communities and residents.