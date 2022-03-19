Columbia County Supervisor Candidate District 11: Kim Manley

Financial Management: Prepared and coordinated the annual operational budgets for multiple funds & activities, responsible for presentation of said budgets to public/interested parties, audit of funds, investment of funds to ensure the greatest return while safeguarding principal, reconciliations of investments – checking, etc., responsible for accounts payable/receivable, knowledge of long term debt – bonds and debt service funds, creation of long term planning and financial plans to avoid unnecessary tax or user fees/charges.

Number one is to give back to my community. I have lived here all my life (Cambria/Rio). I have 30+ years of experience in the different facets of government (county, town, city and village) that gives me a different perspective. I have an incredible amount of knowledge and understand the workings of government. This also gives me the unique ability to ask questions and bring new ideas to the table. There will be hard decisions coming to the Board in the next few years and we need people who understand and have the desire to work toward addressing those situations. I humbly believe that I can help with that by bringing my knowledge to the table.