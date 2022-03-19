Columbia County Supervisor Candidate District 11: Kim Manley

Name: Kim Manley
Age: 65
Address: W5716 Gorman Road, Rio, WI 53960
Job: City of Columbus Finance Director – Retired 2020/Town of Wyocena Treasurer - Current
Prior elected office: Town of Wyocena Treasurer
Other public experience:
1988-1994 Village of Pardeeville – Clerk/Treasurer
1994-2002 Village of DeForest – Finance Director/Assistant Administrator
2002-2011 Village of Cottage Grove – Village Administrator
2011-2020 City of Columbus – Finance Director
2007-2022 Town of Wyocena – Town Treasurer
Overview of Experience
Management/Administration: Supervision and creation of policies & procedures, oversite of records management systems.
Financial Management: Prepared and coordinated the annual operational budgets for multiple funds & activities, responsible for presentation of said budgets to public/interested parties, audit of funds, investment of funds to ensure the greatest return while safeguarding principal, reconciliations of investments – checking, etc., responsible for accounts payable/receivable, knowledge of long term debt – bonds and debt service funds, creation of long term planning and financial plans to avoid unnecessary tax or user fees/charges.
Human Resources: Hired, fired, recruited, authored employee manuals, evaluation of staff, participated in union contract negotiations.
Economic Development: Development of new business (Cottage Grove Business Park on I94), recruitment and retention of businesses.
Email or website:
Why are you running for office?
Number one is to give back to my community. I have lived here all my life (Cambria/Rio). I have 30+ years of experience in the different facets of government (county, town, city and village) that gives me a different perspective. I have an incredible amount of knowledge and understand the workings of government. This also gives me the unique ability to ask questions and bring new ideas to the table. There will be hard decisions coming to the Board in the next few years and we need people who understand and have the desire to work toward addressing those situations. I humbly believe that I can help with that by bringing my knowledge to the table.
What are the top issues for Columbia County?
Economic Development - County Wide
Columbia County Power Plant Closure – Impact to the County
Retaining Staff & Hiring Staff to fill Vacancies
Budget / Debt