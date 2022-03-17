Columbia County Supervisor Candidate District 13: Brad Cook

Name: Brad Cook

Age: 48

Address: N6926 Bobbi Road, Pardeeville

Job: Dedicated Account Manager, Ecolab Food and Beverage Real Estate Agent, First Weber Portage

Prior Elected Office: Represent District 13, Town of Pacific, Wards 1-3

Other Public Experience: Volunteer Fire Fighter - Pardeeville Serving Since 2000

Budget and Policy Analyst, Wisconsin State Assembly 2000-2003

Legislative Assistant, Wisconsin State Assembly 1998-2000

Email or website: brad.cook@co.columbia.wi.us

Why are you running for office?

Serving my community is a core component of who I am. It is why I have spent the last 22 years as a volunteer firefighter in my community. It is also why I chose to pursue an education in political science and economics and worked for several years in state government. In addition, I am active in my church, and have served and volunteered for various fraternal and charitable organizations over the years. I was appointed to fill this vacant seat in July 2020, and sought appointment to insure representation for the people of the district on the County Board. I am running for re-election in order to continue serving the district with honesty and integrity, while protecting taxpayers and maintaining county services.

What are the top issues for Columbia County?

The impending closure of the power plant, and the fiscal impact to the County and Town of Pacific, is the biggest issue that I see over the next few years. I have been involved in committee hearings with other county officials, meeting with executives from Alliant Energy, members of the State Assembly and Senate, and the Public Service Commission over the past year and a half. Limiting the impact on taxpayers, while maintaining county services will be a major job for the incoming board.

As well, the County is currently dealing with many job openings in critical roles from law enforcement to Health and Human Services, and the highway department. Wage rates in neighboring counties and in the private sector are putting upward pressure on wages here, stretching county resources even further.

I feel that my education, experience and knowledge of these issues will be of great benefit as the County navigates these tough decisions over the coming term.