Columbia County Supervisor Candidate District 15: Andrew Kolberg

Name: Andrew C. Kolberg

Age: 52

Address: N4698 Dunning Rd., Poynette, WI 53955

Job: Field Engineer for Eastman Kodak Co.

Prior elected office: No public offices held

Other public experience: Chairman and vice chairman of county party

Vice president of the Arlington Curling Club

Email or website: ackolberg@gmail.com

Why are you running for office? To work for lower taxes for Columbia County Residents, cut wasteful spending, find solutions for revenue with the Alliant Energy power plant closing, work to eliminate county debt, work to make the county better for all residents and a fresh perspective from an engineer and business owner.

What are the top issues for Columbia County? The closing of the Alliant Energy Coal Power Plant in 2025 will create lower revenue for the county and needs to be seriously addressed. Columbia County needs to lower its debt and to cut wasteful spending. We need to find ways to increase revenue for the county.

Andrew Kolberg

Kolberg
