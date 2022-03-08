Columbia County Supervisor Candidate District 23: James Foley

Name: James Foley

Age:

Address: Arlington, WI 53911

Job: Retired from University Police Department, Current County Board member serving as First Vice Chair of Board

Prior elected office: 18 years on Leeds Town Board, 12 years as chair, retired; 10 years Columbia County Board Supervisor

Other public experience: 2010-2013 Citizen Member of Columbia County Local Emergency Planning Committee; 13 years as Columbia County Unit Chair of the Wisconsin Towns Association; Founding member and President of the Wisconsin Chapter of the National Emergency Number Association

Why are you running for office?

As a 33-year resident/landowner in the town of Leeds, I value the lifestyle Columbia County offers. I want to contribute to the community and local/county government by working with board members and other government entities to improve county operations, opportunities for citizens and growth.

I am a strong believer government has to function ethically and as a non-partisan entity. Board decisions must be made in a fiscally responsible manner, based on facts, short- and long-term effects and good judgment.

I take pride in advocating for transparency, adherence to established rules and guidelines, fiscal responsibility and common-sense approaches to issues.

What are the top issues for Columbia County?

Budget: There will be revenue fluctuations as a result of pending changes at the Alliant Power Plant and emerging alternative energy options.

At the same time, we need to address employee retention in an increasingly competitive job market.

Roads & Bridges: Roadways are a necessity for citizens and commerce. We need to continue to prioritize the use of existing allocated budget revenues, proactively take advantage of outside funding opportunities and explore developing advancements and improvements to methods of operation.