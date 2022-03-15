 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Columbia County Supervisor Candidate District 24: John Stevenson

Name: John A. Stevenson

Age: 71

Address: N2661 County Highway Q, Poynette 53955

Job: Farmer

Prior elected office:

  • Columbia County Supervisor, District 24 – since 2014
  • Town Treasurer, Arlington – 6 years

Other public experience:

Email or website: stevensonjohn@centurytel.net

Why are you running for office?:

I’ve lived in the Town of Arlington in Columbia County my entire life. This is where I grew up, raised a family, worked hard, and operated a multi-generational family farm. I’ve seen firsthand how our county has changed and yet stayed the same. It’s a community that so many people call home – a community where people want to raise a family – and a community where we strive to be good neighbors. I’m thankful for this place that we call home and look forward to continue giving back to our community by serving Columbia County as we keep an open mind to the future, without losing sight of our values.

What are the top issues for Columbia County?:

  • Land preservation
  • Economic growth, with aging population
  • Solar farms
  • Land zoning
