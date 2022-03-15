Columbia County Supervisor Candidate District 24: John Stevenson

I’ve lived in the Town of Arlington in Columbia County my entire life. This is where I grew up, raised a family, worked hard, and operated a multi-generational family farm. I’ve seen firsthand how our county has changed and yet stayed the same. It’s a community that so many people call home – a community where people want to raise a family – and a community where we strive to be good neighbors. I’m thankful for this place that we call home and look forward to continue giving back to our community by serving Columbia County as we keep an open mind to the future, without losing sight of our values.