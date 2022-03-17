Columbia County Supervisor Candidate District 24: Tom Scola

Name: Tom Scola

Age: 57

Address: W9578 Aldercate Drive

Job: Director of Microbiology - Brakebush Brothers

Prior elected office: None

Other public experience: None

Email or website: tscola64@gmail.com

Why are you running for office?

I decided to run for office because I think the board needs some fresh perspective. When I speak to my neighbors and others throughout the district one common theme is that they are tired of the same old same old. As a newcomer to the arena of public service I would not have those same pre-conceived notions or biases of someone that has held office for several terms. In this day in age I think the idea of representing all constituents is more important than ever in order to make progress and focus on what the public feels is important. I truly believe in the concept of representative government at all levels, not just representation of those who have the deepest pockets or make the most noise. As a Columbia County Supervisor, I will vote for those ideas that are sound, practical and have the best interests of Columbia County residents and specifically district 24 clearly in focus. I will not support ideas that are too narrowly focused, unsustainable, or that would unduly put a greater tax burden on the majority of tax payers.

What are the top issues for Columbia County?

I believe the issues facing Columbia County are much the same as other primarily rural counties in Wisconsin. I think being able to prioritize and address existing shortcomings while looking forward and anticipating future needs is crucial. A couple of areas I have repeatedly heard mentioned when talking to others include the condition of our roads, the lack of quality internet service, and a shortage of high-quality jobs. Columbia County isn’t exactly a hub of mass transit, so we all would like roads that are properly maintained. This shouldn’t be an afterthought or something that we do at the minimum level. In terms of internet service, there are many areas throughout the county that are relying on slow, low quality sub 10Mbps DSL. With more individuals working from home, and students relying heavily on the internet to complete homework, a lack of high speed / high quality internet service is totally unacceptable. Not only are we behind in this area, but the lack of planning for the future is concerning. Finally, if we can find a way to lure businesses to our county that provide quality pay and benefits it raises the standard of living for all.