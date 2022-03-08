Columbia County Supervisor Candidate District 25: Jon Plumer

Name: Jon Plumer
Age: 66
Address: W11404 High Point Road, Lodi, WI 53555
Job: State Representative
Prior elected office: Town of Lodi Board of Supervisors - April 2017 - April 2020; Columbia County Board of Supervisors - April 2018 to present; Wisconsin State Representative, Wisconsin Assembly - June 2018 to present
Other public experience: Lodi/Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce President - 3 terms
Email or website: none
Why are you running for office?
I have never run for any office that I've held with a specific agenda in mind. I have always run in order to offer my help. My job as a representative at any level, is to be a resource to my constituents and represent their interests, simple as that. I firmly believe, that my experience at multiple levels of Government, along with my being a small business owner, has been incredibly valuable to those I serve at the County level. I hope that my constituents in the 25th District feel the same way. I would very much appreciate their support to allow me to continue to serve them on the County Board.
What are the top issues for Columbia County?
No answer