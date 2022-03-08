 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Columbia County Supervisor Candidate District 25: Jon Plumer

  • 0

Name: Jon Plumer

Age: 66

Address: W11404 High Point Road, Lodi, WI 53555

Job: State Representative

Prior elected office: Town of Lodi Board of Supervisors - April 2017 - April 2020; Columbia County Board of Supervisors - April 2018 to present; Wisconsin State Representative, Wisconsin Assembly - June 2018 to present

Other public experience: Lodi/Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce President - 3 terms

Email or website: none

Why are you running for office?

I have never run for any office that I've held with a specific agenda in mind. I have always run in order to offer my help. My job as a representative at any level, is to be a resource to my constituents and represent their interests, simple as that. I firmly believe, that my experience at multiple levels of Government, along with my being a small business owner, has been incredibly valuable to those I serve at the County level. I hope that my constituents in the 25th District feel the same way. I would very much appreciate their support to allow me to continue to serve them on the County Board.

People are also reading…

What are the top issues for Columbia County?

No answer

Jon Plumer

Plumer
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage licenses

Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

PETS OF WEEK: Arthur and Samson

PETS OF WEEK: Arthur and Samson

Arthur is a 4-year-old beagle mix brought in as a stray. He is very sweet, super gentle and has very kind eyes. He’s very calm, lovable and en…

PETS OF WEEK: Bo and Zara

PETS OF WEEK: Bo and Zara

Bo is 9-month-old, 25-pound mixed breed smaller dog who needs a home. He is active, happy, loves attention and learning new things. Bo is good…

BDHS alum pens novel

A debut novel from 2015 Beaver Dam High School graduate Jacob Gardner is now available at major book retailers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News