Columbia County Supervisor Candidate District 25: Tess Carr

Name: Tess Carr

Age: 51

Address: PO Box 105, Lodi WI 53555

Job: Retired lawyer, stay-at-home mom

Prior elected office: None

Other public experience: Project Manager for Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, Division of Contaminated Sites.

Email or website: friendsoftesscarr@gmail.com

Why are you running for office? I love this community and believe local government should be about serving my neighbors, not about politics. It’s time to bring principled public service to our divided and partisan government. I see politicians more concerned with party allegiance and political power than working to find common ground to serve their constituents. Columbia County deserves sensible leadership that respectfully builds bridges across diverse viewpoints for positive solutions.

I have extensive experience in building bridges and collaborating with opponents to maximize positive outcomes for all. My background includes corporate law, where I helped clients satisfactorily negotiate high-stakes Superfund settlements and advised companies on compliance and transactions strategies. Before law school, I was a state project manager working with local residents and project managers from the U.S. EPA and U.S. Navy to achieve safe, practical cleanup solutions for contaminated sites. I know how to listen to all parties, do effective research, and negotiate for positive results. I’ll bring an open-minded, solution-oriented work ethic to the County Board.

In this election, I’m running against the incumbent. Based on his attendance record at board meetings, he does not appear to have the time or interest to serve our community with the dedication it deserves.

What are the top issues for Columbia County?

I’ll carefully manage our tax dollars to maintain and improve our quality of life here by:

Supporting our Health and Human Services Department, which is critical for challenges like the COVID pandemic, the opioid crisis, mental healthcare, and elder care. Working families and older people need access to adequate, affordable healthcare.

Improving the quality and safety of our roads with focused planning and efficient budgeting.

Dedicating adequate resources to the Sheriff and Emergency Management Departments for effective public safety and emergency response capabilities.

Strengthening our local economy by targeting more tourism dollars, supporting farmers, and using federal infrastructure dollars to improve rural broadband internet.

Managing waste disposal and recycling with long-term effectiveness and responsiveness to residents’ concerns.

Prioritizing the quality of our environment, including promoting policies for clean drinking water, clean lake and river water, and clean air.

Saving tax dollars over the long term with wise public sector employee management that retains talented workers.

Advocating for, and wisely spending, available federal and state dollars to ease the budget cuts associated with the upcoming Alliant energy plant closure.